BHF RG Capital Inc. Sells 2,652 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

BHF RG Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,652 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 0.3% of BHF RG Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. BHF RG Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,995,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,909,000 after buying an additional 827,131 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,799,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,660,000 after buying an additional 904,543 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,080,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,067,000 after buying an additional 123,983 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,802,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,105,000 after buying an additional 304,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,506,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,994,000 after purchasing an additional 430,562 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VXUS traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,054,425. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.33. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $58.21 and a 1 year high of $67.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.356 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

