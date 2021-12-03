Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Price Target Lowered to $61.00 at Piper Sandler

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $72.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 9.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BYND. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Argus lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Beyond Meat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.13.

Shares of Beyond Meat stock opened at $67.36 on Friday. Beyond Meat has a 1 year low of $64.78 and a 1 year high of $221.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -33.51 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 15.52 and a quick ratio of 12.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.06.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.48). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 27.22% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Beyond Meat by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Beyond Meat by 414.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 51.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

