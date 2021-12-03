Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC) Shares Sold by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,316 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Better World Acquisition were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Better World Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Better World Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Better World Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $171,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Better World Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Better World Acquisition by 75.8% in the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 71,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 30,710 shares in the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Better World Acquisition stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.04. Better World Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20.

Better World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses on target businesses in the healthy living industries.

