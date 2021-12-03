Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.88 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) will post sales of $16.88 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Best Buy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.48 billion and the lowest is $16.52 billion. Best Buy posted sales of $16.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full year sales of $52.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $51.91 billion to $52.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $51.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $49.33 billion to $52.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Best Buy.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The business had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BBY. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. DA Davidson raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

BBY stock opened at $103.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $95.93 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.05. The stock has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 27.13%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $643,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,957 shares of company stock valued at $657,868. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 65.4% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 64.2% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 279.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 34.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

