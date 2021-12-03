Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Sumo Group (LON:SUMO)

Sumo Group (LON:SUMO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 513 ($6.70) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of SUMO stock opened at GBX 484.70 ($6.33) on Thursday. Sumo Group has a 52-week low of GBX 276 ($3.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 518 ($6.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £831.08 million and a PE ratio of 372.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 484.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 445.83.

Sumo Group Company Profile

Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end creative development and co-development services to the video games and entertainment industries in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe, the United States, India, and Canada. It offers visual concept design, pre-production, development, user-interface design, and post-release support services.

