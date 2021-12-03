Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LNSPF. Morgan Stanley raised LondonMetric Property from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup raised LondonMetric Property from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LondonMetric Property has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNSPF opened at $3.65 on Thursday. LondonMetric Property has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $3.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.48.

LondonMetric Property Plc is a holding company, which engages in real estate investment and development. It operates through the following segments: Distribution, Convenience and Leisure, Long Income, Retail Parks, Office, Residential, and Development. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

