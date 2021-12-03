Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Vicat (OTCMKTS:SDCVF)

Equities researchers at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Vicat (OTCMKTS:SDCVF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vicat in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Get Vicat alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SDCVF opened at $38.40 on Friday. Vicat has a 52-week low of $38.40 and a 52-week high of $51.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.09.

Vicat SA produces and sells cement, ready-mixed concrete, and aggregates. The company operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete & Aggregates, and Other Products & Services. It offers various cement products, including Portland cement, Portland composite cement, blast furnace cement, slag cement, and Pozzolan cement for the general contractors, such as concrete mixers; manufacturers of precast concrete products; construction and public works contractors; local authorities; residential property developers or master masons; and construction material wholesalers or retail chains.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Vicat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.