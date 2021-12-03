Belvedere Trading LLC Takes Position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. 38.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZIM stock opened at $54.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.34 and a 12-month high of $62.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.80.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $12.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.20 by $2.96. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 31.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 18.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZIM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $46.02 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays increased their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

