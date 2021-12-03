Belvedere Trading LLC Acquires Shares of 34,266 Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VG. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vonage during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vonage during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vonage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vonage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vonage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vonage alerts:

VG stock opened at $20.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -295.10, a P/E/G ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.63. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $20.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.27.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $358.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.37 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vonage from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Colliers Securities cut Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Northland Securities cut Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vonage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 1,054,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $21,831,027.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 18,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $271,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,441,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,616,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,695,218 shares of company stock valued at $75,724,562. 4.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vonage Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.