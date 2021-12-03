Belvedere Trading LLC Acquires Shares of 34,266 Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VG. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vonage during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vonage during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vonage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vonage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vonage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
VG stock opened at $20.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -295.10, a P/E/G ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.63. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $20.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.27.
Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vonage from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Colliers Securities cut Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Northland Securities cut Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vonage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.56.
In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 1,054,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $21,831,027.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 18,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $271,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,441,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,616,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,695,218 shares of company stock valued at $75,724,562. 4.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Vonage Profile
Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.
