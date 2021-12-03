Belvedere Trading LLC Acquires Shares of 20,005 Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 20,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALT. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Altimmune by 2,032.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Altimmune from $16.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Shares of ALT opened at $10.12 on Friday. Altimmune, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $24.61. The stock has a market cap of $402.16 million, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.33.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.45). Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,431.80% and a negative return on equity of 32.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Altimmune, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company. It focuses on the discovery and development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of diseases. The company’s portfolio includes RespirVec and Densigen that targets to stimulate the elements of the human immune system to treat respiratory diseases, chronic infections, and cancer.

