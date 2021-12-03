Belt Finance (BELT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.19 Million

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. Belt Finance has a market cap of $40.90 million and $2.19 million worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Belt Finance has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. One Belt Finance coin can currently be bought for $4.58 or 0.00008352 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.30 or 0.00062504 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00071787 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.43 or 0.00091897 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,290.03 or 0.07817262 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,758.27 or 0.99780068 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Belt Finance Profile

Belt Finance’s total supply is 8,922,634 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Finance Coin Trading

