Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €85.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €85.00 ($96.59) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BAS. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($79.55) target price on Basf in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays set a €76.00 ($86.36) price objective on Basf in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($90.91) price objective on Basf in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($79.55) price objective on Basf in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($96.59) price target on Basf in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Basf currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €82.20 ($93.41).

The firm has a market cap of $53.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39. Basf has a 12-month low of €59.59 ($67.72) and a 12-month high of €72.88 ($82.82). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €63.00 and its 200-day moving average is €65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

