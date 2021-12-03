Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ORIGINAL BARK is a dog-centric company. It devoted to making dogs happy with the products, services and content. ORIGINAL BARK, formerly known as Northern Star Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Bark & Co alerts:

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bark & Co from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bark & Co has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.25.

NYSE BARK opened at $4.60 on Monday. Bark & Co has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $19.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.48.

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $120.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bark & Co will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mike Novotny sold 559,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total transaction of $3,589,139.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Bark & Co in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $433,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bark & Co in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,554,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Bark & Co in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bark & Co in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,629,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Bark & Co in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $738,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

About Bark & Co

Bark & Co engages in the production of natural treats and toys for dogs. It also operates a store that sells toys and treats; provides a BarkPost, a media outlet for all things dog; and offers BarkLive, which hosts events, such as dog-jogs, yappy hours in biergartens, and more for dogs and their parents.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bark & Co (BARK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bark & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bark & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.