Barclays Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF)

Barclays reissued their sell rating on shares of Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TNLIF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Trainline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold.

Get Trainline alerts:

TNLIF opened at $4.32 on Tuesday. Trainline has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $4.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.29 and its 200-day moving average is $4.32.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.