Barclays Raises The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Price Target to $90.00

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) had its price target increased by Barclays from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DSGX. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.61.

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $80.74 on Thursday. The Descartes Systems Group has a twelve month low of $55.63 and a twelve month high of $91.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.21 and its 200 day moving average is $75.25.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

