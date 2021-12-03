Barclays Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €12.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €12.00 ($13.64) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on EOAN. Berenberg Bank set a €13.20 ($15.00) price objective on shares of E.On in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.25 ($12.78) price objective on shares of E.On in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($14.77) price objective on shares of E.On in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.14) price target on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €11.00 ($12.50) price target on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €11.80 ($13.41).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €10.61. E.On has a 1-year low of €6.70 ($7.61) and a 1-year high of €10.80 ($12.27).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

