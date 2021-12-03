Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from C$89.00 to C$99.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia traded as high as C$84.39 and last traded at C$84.17, with a volume of 1606972 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$82.51.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a C$83.00 target price (down from C$86.00) on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia to a “buy” rating and set a C$87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. CIBC increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, CSFB lowered their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$88.78.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$80.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$79.96. The firm has a market cap of C$102.91 billion and a PE ratio of 11.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.35%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

