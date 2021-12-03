Bank of America Corp DE Sells 78,675 Shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,129 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 78,675 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $3,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADTN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 233,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,547 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 332,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,064,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,975,000 after acquiring an additional 65,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $20.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $977.49 million, a PE ratio of 502.00 and a beta of 1.36. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $24.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.54.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). ADTRAN had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $138.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is 900.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADTN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of ADTRAN from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.17 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ADTRAN presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

In related news, Director Balan Nair bought 4,773 shares of ADTRAN stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,994.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

