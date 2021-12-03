Bank of America Corp DE Sells 223,791 Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 285,269 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 223,791 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $3,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 783.1% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,884 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 11,425 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Golar LNG by 303.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,564 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 13,215 shares during the period. 59.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Golar LNG from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Golar LNG has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.90.

Shares of GLNG opened at $11.65 on Friday. Golar LNG Limited has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $15.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.02 and its 200-day moving average is $12.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

