Bank of America Corp DE Sells 19,311 Shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,311 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.17% of Cornerstone Building Brands worth $3,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 3,154.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the second quarter worth $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the second quarter worth $63,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 22.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the second quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNR. Zacks Investment Research raised Cornerstone Building Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities raised Cornerstone Building Brands to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Cornerstone Building Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Cornerstone Building Brands stock opened at $16.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $19.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.39 and its 200 day moving average is $16.36.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.16). Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John L. Buckley sold 47,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $815,050.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John L. Buckley sold 98,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $1,713,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

