Bank of America Corp DE Sells 114,843 Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 114,843 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.27% of Greenbrier Companies worth $3,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 13.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,036,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $175,893,000 after purchasing an additional 488,687 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,459,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,179,000 after purchasing an additional 19,674 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Greenbrier Companies by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,496,000 after acquiring an additional 24,505 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in Greenbrier Companies by 44.3% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 710,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,975,000 after acquiring an additional 218,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Greenbrier Companies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 604,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,336,000 after acquiring an additional 9,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

GBX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

Shares of Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $40.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.29 and a 52-week high of $50.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.74.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $599.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 112.50%.

Greenbrier Companies Profile

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Wheels, Repair and Parts and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX).

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.