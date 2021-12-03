Bank of America Corp DE Has $3.70 Million Stock Holdings in CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 677,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,588 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.60% of CarLotz worth $3,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of CarLotz in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Wills Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarLotz in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of CarLotz by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 43,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 7,540 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarLotz by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 990,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after buying an additional 366,121 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of CarLotz in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. 23.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOTZ opened at $2.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.17. CarLotz, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $12.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.36. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $68.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.22 million. CarLotz had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CarLotz, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of CarLotz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barrington Research lowered shares of CarLotz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of CarLotz in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

CarLotz Company Profile

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

