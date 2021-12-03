Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,422 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $3,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHC. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 358.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHC opened at $40.45 on Friday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $36.13 and a one year high of $44.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.37.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

