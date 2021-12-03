Bancor (BNT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $947.54 Million

Bancor (CURRENCY:BNT) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 2nd. Bancor has a market cap of $947.54 million and approximately $48.49 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bancor has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. One Bancor coin can now be bought for $4.03 or 0.00007118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003800 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00043711 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $136.62 or 0.00241255 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00007567 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.12 or 0.00086749 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Bancor Coin Profile

Bancor is a coin. It was first traded on June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 235,082,195 coins. Bancor’s official message board is blog.bancor.network . Bancor’s official website is bancor.network . The Reddit community for Bancor is /r/Bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bancor’s official Twitter account is @bancor and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bancor Protocol is a blockchain-based system for discovery and a liquidity mechanism supporting multiple smart contract platforms. The flexibility of these blockchains allows tokens to be locked in reserve and to issue smart tokens on the Bancor system, enabling anyone to instantly purchase or liquidate the smart token in exchange for any of its reserve tokens. The BNT is the first smart token on the Bancor system and it will hold a single reserve in Ether. Other smart tokens, by using BNT as one of their reserves, connect to the BNT network. The BNT establishes network dynamics where increased demand for any of the network’s smart tokens increases demand for the common BNT, benefiting all other smart tokens holding it in reserve. “

Buying and Selling Bancor

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bancor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bancor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

