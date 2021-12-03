Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 336,900 shares, a growth of 35.3% from the October 31st total of 249,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of NYSE BCH traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.20. 141,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,149. Banco de Chile has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $25.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.19 and a 200 day moving average of $18.73.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $640.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.95 million. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 24.90%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Banco de Chile will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Banco de Chile by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Banco de Chile by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Banco de Chile by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Banco de Chile by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Banco de Chile in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 0.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases.

