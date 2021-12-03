Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) PT Set at €7.40 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.40 ($8.41) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.20 ($8.18) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.60 ($6.36) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.60 ($8.64) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from €6.40 ($7.27) to €6.60 ($7.50) in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €7.30 ($8.30) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12-month low of €6.51 ($7.40) and a 12-month high of €7.93 ($9.01).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.