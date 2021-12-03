Baillie Gifford & Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,660,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,169 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.11% of Copa worth $379,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPA. BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Copa by 7.6% in the second quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Copa in the third quarter worth $245,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Copa in the second quarter worth $251,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copa in the 2nd quarter worth about $436,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Copa by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Copa from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James raised Copa from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Copa from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Copa from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.75.

Shares of NYSE:CPA opened at $71.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.00 and a 200 day moving average of $76.90. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $94.91.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.87. The company had revenue of $445.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.99 million. Copa had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 22.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 1274.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.86) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

