Baillie Gifford & Co. Trims Holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,716,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,669 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $223,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after buying an additional 16,522 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 216,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,351,000 after purchasing an additional 20,079 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 904.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 19,204 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IAC opened at $127.61 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $92.48 and a 1 year high of $179.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.30.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $1.07. The company had revenue of $924.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on IAC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $189.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.28.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

