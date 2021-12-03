Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $78.40 Million Stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 908,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,551 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $78,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 20.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 12.8% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $523,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.71.

AeroVironment stock opened at $79.33 on Friday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.13 and a 52 week high of $143.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,644.33 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.47.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.07. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. AeroVironment’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

AeroVironment Profile

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

