Baillie Gifford & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,895,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 853,991 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 5.13% of Zai Lab worth $515,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Zai Lab by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,415,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,855 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,901,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,591,000 after buying an additional 170,780 shares during the period. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,141,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,976,000 after buying an additional 217,393 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,027,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,903,000 after buying an additional 45,649 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,448,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,371,000 after buying an additional 70,214 shares during the period. 65.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZLAB stock opened at $71.44 on Friday. Zai Lab Limited has a 12 month low of $67.77 and a 12 month high of $193.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.53.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.23. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Harald Reinhart sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $1,509,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 29,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total transaction of $4,489,493.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,038,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,466,180.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,685 shares of company stock worth $10,500,357 in the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZLAB has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $222.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zai Lab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.45.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

