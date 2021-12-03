Baillie Gifford & Co. Decreases Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,294,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,701 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.55% of Trip.com Group worth $101,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TCOM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 23.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 16.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC reduced their price objective on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, CLSA reduced their price objective on Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.82.

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $28.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.43. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12-month low of $23.61 and a 12-month high of $45.19.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.17. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Trip.com Group’s quarterly revenue was up 86.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

