Backer Marianne De Acquires 1,150 Shares of Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) Stock

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) Director Backer Marianne De bought 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.57 per share, with a total value of $13,305.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of KRON opened at $11.68 on Friday. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $38.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.12 and a 200-day moving average of $21.23. The company has a market cap of $658.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.40. On average, equities analysts expect that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kronos Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Kronos Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Kronos Bio from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRON. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,960,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,911 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kronos Bio by 72.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,822,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,681 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in Kronos Bio during the second quarter worth $8,544,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 142.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 543,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,006,000 after buying an additional 318,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Kronos Bio by 166.2% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 500,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,990,000 after purchasing an additional 312,543 shares in the last quarter. 68.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kronos Bio

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

