Babylon (NYSE:BBLN) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Babylon (NYSE:BBLN) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BBLN. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Babylon in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Babylon in a research note on Wednesday. They set a hold rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Babylon stock opened at $7.37 on Thursday. Babylon has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Babylon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babylon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.