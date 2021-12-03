Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 42,127 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,312,574 shares.The stock last traded at $12.47 and had previously closed at $11.94.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.80 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Azul from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Azul from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Azul in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.28.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.17 and its 200-day moving average is $21.46.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.09. As a group, analysts predict that Azul S.A. will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Azul by 166.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 5,811 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Azul by 13.0% in the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,099,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,117,000 after purchasing an additional 242,185 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Azul in the third quarter worth $424,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Azul by 149.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 12,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Azul by 1,051.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,061,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,299,000 after purchasing an additional 969,589 shares during the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

