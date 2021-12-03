Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.99% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It focused on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Rehovot, Israel. “

AYLA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ayala Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AYLA traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $9.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,635. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.07. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.74 and a 52-week high of $28.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of -0.26.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.12. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,177.26% and a negative return on equity of 91.26%. The business had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AYLA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 961,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,905,000 after purchasing an additional 257,246 shares during the last quarter. 15.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

