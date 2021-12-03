Avidbank (AVBH) vs. Its Peers Head-To-Head Comparison

Avidbank (OTCMKTS: AVBH) is one of 74 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Avidbank to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Avidbank and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avidbank 22.09% N/A N/A Avidbank Competitors 20.76% 10.76% 0.87%

9.1% of Avidbank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.3% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Avidbank has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avidbank’s peers have a beta of 22.22, indicating that their average stock price is 2,122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Avidbank and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avidbank 0 0 0 0 N/A Avidbank Competitors 1073 3134 2614 79 2.25

As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 69.92%. Given Avidbank’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Avidbank has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Avidbank and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Avidbank $53.53 million $9.63 million 11.59 Avidbank Competitors $12.71 billion $1.60 billion 10.79

Avidbank’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Avidbank. Avidbank is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Avidbank peers beat Avidbank on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Avidbank

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of financial products and services. Through its subsidiary, it offers personal banking, corporate banking, corporate finance, and real estate lending services. The company was founded on December 17, 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

