Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avid Bioservices, Inc. is a dedicated contract development and manufacturing organization focused on development and cGMP manufacturing of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. The company provides process development, high quality cGMP clinical and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. It also offer process development activities, including cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development and product characterization. Avid Bioservices Inc., formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in TUSTIN, United States. “

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Avid Bioservices from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avid Bioservices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDMO opened at $31.50 on Wednesday. Avid Bioservices has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $34.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 393.80 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $30.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avid Bioservices will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $162,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 2,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $62,322.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,895 shares of company stock valued at $249,481. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 6.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,560,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,588,000 after buying an additional 548,413 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,384,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,572,000 after purchasing an additional 53,355 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 9.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,135,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,423,000 after purchasing an additional 274,746 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 158.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,514,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 12.7% during the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,464,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,155,000 after purchasing an additional 277,360 shares in the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explanation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avid Bioservices (CDMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.