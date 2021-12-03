Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN) Short Interest Down 35.7% in November

Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a drop of 35.7% from the October 31st total of 39,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE AVAN remained flat at $$9.85 during mid-day trading on Friday. 57,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,136. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.81. Avanti Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $11.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Avanti Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $1,184,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its position in Avanti Acquisition by 26.5% in the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 619,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp raised its position in Avanti Acquisition by 13.5% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 49,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Avanti Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $1,383,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in Avanti Acquisition by 14.7% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,951,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after purchasing an additional 249,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Avanti Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

