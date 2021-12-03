Avant Diagnostics Inc (OTCMKTS:AVDX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Avant Diagnostics Inc (OTCMKTS:AVDX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVDX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Avant Diagnostics stock opened at $20.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.01. Avant Diagnostics has a one year low of $19.08 and a one year high of $27.43.

Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $65.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.55 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Avant Diagnostics, Inc, a commercial-stage molecular data-generating company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary data-generating assays that provide information for physicians and patients in the areas of cancers. It owns license and distribution right for OvaDx, a noninvasive proteomics diagnostic screening test for the early detection of ovarian cancer.

