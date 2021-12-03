Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth approximately $1,314,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 160.9% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 109.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 10,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 10.9% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $232.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.76. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.31 and a 1-year high of $241.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $219.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 58.86%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $247.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.57.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.