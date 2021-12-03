Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $32.76

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.76 and last traded at $32.95, with a volume of 12636 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.17.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Autohome from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. CLSA dropped their price objective on shares of Autohome from $43.50 to $37.20 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Autohome from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Autohome in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Autohome presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.52.

Get Autohome alerts:

The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.27.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. Autohome had a net margin of 37.84% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $273.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Autohome by 16.2% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 12,444,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $584,008,000 after buying an additional 1,735,612 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Autohome by 0.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,807,663 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $435,419,000 after purchasing an additional 38,195 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in Autohome by 27.9% during the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 4,526,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $212,424,000 after buying an additional 987,855 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Autohome by 38.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,232,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $270,723,000 after buying an additional 1,177,416 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Autohome by 15.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,451,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $161,962,000 after buying an additional 463,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Company Profile (NYSE:ATHM)

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

See Also: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.