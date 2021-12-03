Aura Biosciences Inc’s Quiet Period To End on December 8th (NASDAQ:AURA)

Aura Biosciences’ (NASDAQ:AURA) quiet period will end on Wednesday, December 8th. Aura Biosciences had issued 5,400,000 shares in its public offering on October 29th. The total size of the offering was $75,600,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AURA shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

Shares of AURA stock opened at $19.14 on Friday. Aura Biosciences has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $26.16.

Aura Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company developing a novel technology platform based on virus-like drug conjugates to target and destroy cancer cells selectively while activating the immune system. The company’s lead product candidate includes AU-011. Aura Biosciences Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

