Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Director Sells $547,260.00 in Stock

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.21, for a total transaction of $547,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ AAWW opened at $86.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.11. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.16. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.22 and a 1 year high of $95.00.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.98 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 19.77%. Atlas Air Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 17.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAWW. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 8,427 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 139,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after purchasing an additional 7,287 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

