Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU) Short Interest Update

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the October 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $301,000. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,917,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,107,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the second quarter worth $1,456,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the first quarter worth $168,000.

NASDAQ:ACAHU opened at $10.20 on Friday. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.94.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

