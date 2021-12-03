Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.53. Atlantic Capital Bancshares posted earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.13. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 40.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

In related news, insider Robert R. Bugbee II sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $27,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director James H. Graves sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $298,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,750 shares of company stock valued at $401,693 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,552,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 365,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,303,000 after buying an additional 38,686 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 99,685.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 213.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after buying an additional 127,698 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACBI opened at $28.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.25. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $30.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.83 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.83.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

