AstroTools Market Cap Tops $775,162.82 (ASTRO)

AstroTools (CURRENCY:ASTRO) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 3rd. One AstroTools coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000479 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AstroTools has a total market capitalization of $775,162.82 and approximately $118.00 worth of AstroTools was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AstroTools has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00043756 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $130.01 or 0.00241122 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00007356 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

AstroTools Coin Profile

AstroTools is a coin. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2017. AstroTools’ total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. AstroTools’ official Twitter account is @astronautcap and its Facebook page is accessible here . AstroTools’ official website is astrotools.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Astronaut is an strategic and tactical investment platform. The Astronaut Team will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide a trust and efficient way to invest in the Initial Coin Offerings. Astronaut will base the creation of the platform on its own research company (Picolo Research) with 10,000 subscribers and a track of timely and accurate assessments of ICO quality. Astrounaut token (ASTRO) will benefit the users, every month, with the ownership of a basket of analyst-recommended tokens. Also, the tokens will benefit users as shareholders of the platform's income. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AstroTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AstroTools should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AstroTools using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

