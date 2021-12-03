Asset Dedication LLC Sells 175 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Asset Dedication LLC lessened its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,313 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 181.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $1,288,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TJX opened at $70.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.31. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.15 and a 1 year high of $76.94.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.49%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.15.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

