Asset Dedication LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,434,000 after buying an additional 17,230 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 26,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,093,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 179,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,043,000 after purchasing an additional 10,980 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $293.20 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.97 and a fifty-two week high of $306.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.86.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.