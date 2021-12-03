Asset Dedication LLC Purchases 233 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 56.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 76.4% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 65.1% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 146.0% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 56.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

Shares of PRU opened at $103.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $74.58 and a one year high of $115.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,071,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $392,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

