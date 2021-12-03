Asset Dedication LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,274,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,125,000 after purchasing an additional 301,008 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,139,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,147,000 after purchasing an additional 288,090 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,742,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,327,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,447,000 after purchasing an additional 68,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 840.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,317,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,865 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $181.89 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $155.11 and a twelve month high of $200.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $189.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.80.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

